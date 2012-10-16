Inflation Was A Bit Higher Than Expected In September

Photo: Flickr / Walmart Stores

UPDATE: Consumer prices rose 0.6 per cent in September from the month before, just ahead of expectations of a 0.5 per cent rise.Ex-food and energy, the index was up 0.1 per cent, versus expectations of a 0.2 per cent rise.



Year-over-year, CPI increased 2.0 per cent, ahead of expectations of a 1.9 per cent rise.

The year-over-year ex-food and energy reading came in right in line with expectation, posting a 2.0 per cent increase.

ORIGINAL: Minutes away from the first U.S. economic data release of the day: the consumer price index, out at 8:30 AM ET.

A consensus survey of economists polled by Bloomberg revealed expectations of a 0.5 per cent rise month-over-month, down from 0.6 per cent last month.

Year-over-year, the index is expected to rise 1.9 per cent, up from 1.7 per cent last month.

The ex-food and energy reading is expected to increase 0.2 per cent month-over-month, up from 0.1 per cent last month.

Year-over-year, ex-food and energy is expected to increase 2.0 per cent, up from 1.9 per cent last month.

