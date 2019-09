Consumer confidence fell to 48.5 in September, a big drop over August’s 53.5.



August’s numbers were a surprising improvement, rising over July’s 51.

Markets are sliding on the data:

Dow down 0.64%

NASDAQ down 1.16%

S&P 500 down 0.86%

