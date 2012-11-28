CASE-SHILLER: HOUSE PRICES RISE 3% FROM LAST YEAR

Photo: Byways.org

UPDATE:



Case-Shiller is right in line.

The widely followed house price index showed prices rising 3.0% year-over year, just a tad ahead off expectations of 2.95%.

ORIGINAL POST: The gold standard of housing indices comes out at 9:00 AM.

Nomura has the quick preview:

US Case-Shiller home price index (9:00 EDT): We expect the Case-Shiller 20-city home price index to show a 3.6% y-o-y increase in September as price gains continue to spread across the country (Consensus: 2.98%, previous: 2.03%). An increasing number of major cities each month are now experiencing year-on-year price gains – 17 in August compared with three in January.

The housing rebound is unquestionably one of the most important economic stories in the US and in fact in the world.

We’ll be covering the number here LIVE.

