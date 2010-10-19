Did The Fed Get Another Big Green Light To Keep Pumping Today?

If you’re worried about inflation, you really don’t want to see this chart shoot up too fast — it’s capacity utilization, and if it is shooting up, prices will go up, and slack goes scarce.



Well in case you missed it earlier, the number came in cooler than expected, and as you can see the rebound is clearly tapering off. Or at least it is for now. It’s not “good news” except in that Bernanke has more breathing room.

