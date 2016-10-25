Here's every US state's September unemployment rate

The Bureau of Labour Statistics released its estimates for each US state’s September unemployment rate on Friday.

According to the press release for the report, seven states had a statistically significant decline in unemployment from August to September, with just one state (New York) seeing a small increase. The other 42 states and DC were more or less unchanged over the month.

Unemployment rates among the states ranged from a low of 2.9% in New Hampshire and South Dakota to a high of 6.9% in Alaska. Overall, unemployment in the states, as with the country as a whole, is continuing its gradual downward trend after the highs of the Great Recession.

Here’s every state’s September unemployment rate:

