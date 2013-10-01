US Manufacturing PMI Hits Three-Month Low

U.S. manufacturing PMI missed at 52.8.

Consensus was for 53.1.

August had come in at 53.1.

New order growth hit a five-month low.

Employment expanded, but at a slower rate.

Full text »

Output and output prices were the only indicators showing accelerations.

Here’s the chart:

Despite this latest reading, we’ve actually seen mostly green out of the last few day’s global PMI prints.

You’ll also want to stay tuned for ISM manufacturing at 10 am.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.