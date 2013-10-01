LIVE: Thousands Of Companies Around The World Are Revealing The Truth About The Economy

HEADS UP: The world’s biggest economies will be releasing their September manufacturing PMI reports. And this is our scorecard.

Today’s reporting action kicked off at 7:30 p.m. ET, when Australia reported that its manufacturing sector expanded for the first time since June 2011.

The data out of China, Japan, and Korea all reflect improvement and acceleration.

Investors will be particularly interested to see how the emerging Asian economies are doing especially considering the volatility in their currencies.

Europe continues to be a bit of a wildcard as political instability threatens to derail the region’s fragile recovery.

In the U.S., all signs point to growth, but decelerating growth. Also, if the U.S. government shuts down as expected, the available economic information will be limited, making these PMI report something to be more scrutinized.

PMI

At the beginning of each month, Markit, HSBC, RBC, JP Morgan, and several other major data gathering institutions publish the latest local readings of the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for countries around the world. Read more about it at Markit.

——————————————————————————————————————————-

September 29 (All Times ET)

7:15 p.m. Japan: Markit/JMMA Manufacturing PMI — 52.5 , up from 52.2 in August

, up from 52.2 in August 9:45 p.m. China: HSBC Manufacturing PMI — 50.2, up from 50.1

September 30, October 1



7:30 p.m. Australia: AiG Manufacturing PMI — 51.7 , up from 46.4 in August

, up from 46.4 in August 8 p.m. South Korea: HSBC Manufacturing PMI — 49.7 , up from 47.5

, up from 47.5 9 p.m. China: NBS Manufacturing PMI — 51.1 , up from 51.0

, up from 51.0 10 p.m. Taiwan: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

10 p.m. Vietnam: HSBC Manufacturing PMI



11 p.m. Indonesia: HSBC Manufacturing PMI



1 a.m. India: HSBC Manufacturing PMI



1 a.m. Russia: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

1 a.m. Ireland: Investec Manufacturing PMI

3 a.m. Turkey: HSBC Manufacturing PMI



3 a.m. Poland: HSBC Manufacturing PMI



3 a.m. Netherlands: NEVI Manufacturing PMI

3:15 a.m. Spain: Markit Manufacturing PMI

3:45 a.m. Italy: Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI

3:50 a.m. France: Markit Manufacturing PMI



3:55 a.m. Germany: Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI

4 a.m. Greece: Markit Manufacturing PMI



4 a.m. Eurozone: Markit Manufacturing PMI



4:30 a.m. U.K.: Markit / CIPS Manufacturing PMI

9 a.m. U.S.: Markit Manufacturing PMI



9 a.m. Brazil: HSBC Manufacturing PMI



9:30 a.m. Canada: RBC Canadian Manufacturing PMI

10 a.m. U.S.: ISM Manufacturing

10:30 a.m. Mexico: HSBC Manufacturing PMI



11 a.m. Global: JPMorgan Manufacturing PMI

