Weakness in crude is fast becoming a big story.



It’s been falling all week.

Reports yesterday about the Saudis pumping more oil might be part of it.

Crude futures are off $2/barrel.

There’s also a quote from the OPEC Secretary General about there not being a shortage of oil anywhere.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.