GET READY: There's Going To Be A Ton Of Economic Data Coming Out Today

We’re going to have a lot more fresh economic data in the US today.Check out everything that’s coming out
At 8:30 AM ET:
- CPI: Analysts expect 0.2% growth vs. 0.5% last month.
- The trade deficit: Analyst expect $122.4 billion vs. $119.3 billion last month.
- Empire manufacturing: Expectations are for -4 vs. 7.72 last month.
- Initial jobless claims: Expectations are for 411K
- Industrial production: Analysts expect 0.0 growth.
And then at 10:00 AM:
- Philadelphia Fed: Expectations are for -15.0 vs. -30.7 last month
Obviously we’ll have it all live.
