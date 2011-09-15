GET READY: There's Going To Be A Ton Of Economic Data Coming Out Today

Joe Weisenthal
We’re going to have a lot more fresh economic data in the US today.Check out everything that’s coming out

At 8:30 AM ET:

  • CPI: Analysts expect 0.2% growth vs. 0.5% last month.
  • The trade deficit: Analyst expect $122.4 billion vs. $119.3 billion last month.
  • Empire manufacturing: Expectations are for -4 vs. 7.72 last month.
  • Initial jobless claims: Expectations are for 411K
  • Industrial production: Analysts expect 0.0 growth.

And then at 10:00 AM:

  • Philadelphia Fed: Expectations are for -15.0 vs. -30.7 last month

Obviously we’ll have it all live.

