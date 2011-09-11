SEPTEMBER 11 IN PICTURES

President Bush, centre, former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, left, and New York Gov. George Pataki, second from left, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., second from right, and former New York City Fire Commissioner Thomas Van Essen, right, look toward the fallen buildings during a tour of the World Trade centre, in this Sept. 14, 2001 photo taken in New York. Von Essen's new book, 'Strong of Heart,' describes a department 'in complete disarray' just after the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade centre, with many top officials missing and its people at the scene knowing less than a shocked world watching on television. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)