SEPTEMBER 11 IN PICTURES

Most of us have seen these photos before, and we remember the sequence of events on the morning of September 11, 2001 by the minute.At the same time they are painful images, and even after 10 years they are hard to view.
8:46 am: Flight 11 crashes at roughly 466 mph into the north face of the North Tower (1 WTC) between floors 93 and 99.
Smoke pours from one of the towers of the World Trade centre Tuesday, September 11, 2001, after terrorists crashed a plane into the building. Minutes later a second plane was crashed into the second tower. (AP Photo/ Chao Soi Cheong)
9:02am: Flight 175 crashes at about 590 mph into the south face of the South Tower (2 WTC) between floors 77 and 85.
A plane approaches New York's World Trade centre moments before it struck the tower at left, as seen from downtown Brooklyn, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In an unprecedented show of terrorist horror, the 110 story towers collapsed in a shower of rubble and dust after 2 hijacked airliners carrying scores of passengers slammed into them. (AP Photo/ William Kratzke)
United Airlines Flight 175 collides into the south tower of the World Trade centre in New York as smoke billows from the north tower. (AP Photo/ Chao Soi Cheong)
President Bush's Chief of Staff Andy Card whispers into the ear of the President to give him word of the plane crashes into the World Trade centre, during a visit to the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
Plumes of smoke pour from the World Trade centre buildings in New York Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Planes crashed into the upper floors of both World Trade centre towers minutes apart Tuesday in a horrific scene of explosions and fires that left gaping holes in the 110-story buildings. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
8:48 am to 10:28 am: Some 100-250 people, primarily in the North Tower, trapped by fire and smoke in the upper floors, jump to their deaths.
People hang out of broken windows of the North Tower of the World Trade centre after a terrorist attack in New York on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
A person falls from the north tower of New York's World Trade centre Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001 after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade centre and brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, two women hold each other as they watch the World Trade centre burn following a terrorist attack on the twin skyscrapers in New York. (AP Photo/Ernesto Mora)
Smoke, flames and debris erupt from one of the World Trade centre towers after a plane strikes it Sept. 11, 2001. The first tower was already burning following a similar attack minutes earlier. Television networks have been reluctant to show such scenes since the days after the terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/ Chao Soi Cheong)
People flee lower Manhattan across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, following a terrorist attack on the World Trade centre. (AP Photo/Daniel Shanken)
Vehicles are shown travelling on Interstate 395, leaving Washington, in front of the Pentagon, following an explosion Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Tom Horan)
9:59am: The South Tower of the World Trade centre begins to collapse, 56 minutes and 2 seconds after the impact of Flight 175.
The south tower of New York's World Trade centre collapses Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade centre in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
People run from the collapse of World Trade centre Tower Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 in New York. Charlie Ross is seen fourth from the left. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)
Pedestrians flee the area of the World Trade centre as the centre's south tower collapses following a terrorist attack on the New York landmark Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
People flee the scene near New York's World Trade centre after terrorists crashed two planes into the towers Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In a horrific sequence of destruction, terrorists hijacked two airliners and crashed them into the World Trade centre in a coordinated series of attacks that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff)
People flee as the north tower of the World Trade centre collapses on September 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Louis Lanzano)
Thick smoke billows into the sky from the area behind the Statue of Liberty, where the World Trade centre towers stood.
Thick smoke billows into the sky from the area behind the Statue of Liberty, lower left, where the World Trade centre towers stood, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. The towers collapsed after terroists crashed two planes into them. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer) ITALY OUT
People in front of New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral react with horror as they look down Fifth Ave towards the World Trade centre towers after planes crashed into their upper floors Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001. Explosions and fires collapsed the 110-story buildings. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
People run from the collapse of World Trade centre Tower Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 in New York. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)
Dust and debris cloud the air near the site of the terrorist attack on the World Trade centre in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Bernadette Tuazon)
Firemen walk through a dust and debris covered street in lower Manhattan Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, after a terrorist attack at the World Trade centre. Two jet planes were crashed into the twin towers, collapsing them and covering the area with the debris.(AP Photo/Richard Cohen)
A fireman, covered in debris, rinses his eyes out after the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade centre on September 11, 2011 in New York City.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
In this Sept. 11,2001 photo, people walk over New York's Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan to Brooklyn following the collapse of both World Trade centre towers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Firefighters are dwarfed by debris at the site of the World Trade centre in New York Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Planes crashed into the upper floors of the World Trade centre towers minutes apart Tuesday morning collapsing both 110-story buildings. (AP Photo/Graham Morrison)
Firemen comfort each other after the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade centre on on September 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Matt Moyer)(AP Photo/Matt Moyer)
A man coated with ash and debris from the collapse of the World Trade centre south tower coughs near City Hall in lower Manhattan.
A man coated with ash and debris from the collapse of the World Trade centre south tower coughs near City Hall in lower Manhattan Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
A firefighter pauses on a bench as he works in lower Manhattan at the scene of the World Trade centre terrorist attack, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In a horrific sequence of destruction, terrorists crashed two planes into the World Trade centre and the twin 110-story towers collapsed. (AP Photo/Matt Moyer)
Emergency personnel gather at the site of the World Trade centre in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Two planes crashed into the upper floors of both World Trade centre towers minutes apart Tuesday morning, collapsing the 110-story buildings. (AP Photo/Graham Morrison)
Sept. 14: President Bush, centre, former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, left, and New York Gov. George Pataki, second from left, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., second from right, and former New York City Fire Commissioner Thomas Van Essen, right, look toward the fallen buildings during a tour of the World Trade centre.
President Bush, centre, former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, left, and New York Gov. George Pataki, second from left, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., second from right, and former New York City Fire Commissioner Thomas Van Essen, right, look toward the fallen buildings during a tour of the World Trade centre, in this Sept. 14, 2001 photo taken in New York. Von Essen's new book, 'Strong of Heart,' describes a department 'in complete disarray' just after the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade centre, with many top officials missing and its people at the scene knowing less than a shocked world watching on television. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
The Pentagon attack site is shown Friday, Sept. 14, 2001, after a plane slammed into the building on Tuesdady, Sept. 11. The terrorist attack caused extensive damage to the west face of the building. (AP Photo/Tech. Sgt. Cedric H. Rudisill)
Sept 17: debris-clogged Winter Garden between the buildings of the World Financial centre near the World Trade centre,
An aerial view on Sept. 17 2001, shows the debris-clogged Winter Garden between the buildings of the World Financial centre near the World Trade centre which collapsed following the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. These surrounding buildings were heavily damaged by the debris and massive force of the falling twin towers. Clean-up efforts are expected to continue for months. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy, Chief Photographer's Mate Eric J. Tilford)
