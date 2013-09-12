The World Trade Center 'Tribute In Light' To Honour Victims Of 9/11

It’s been twelve years since the devastating 9/11 terrorist attacks, and as the sun goes down tonight, the “Tribute in Light” will once again light up the New York City skyline.

Placed next to the World Trade Center site, 88 search lights will turn on to show a seemingly neverending beam into the heavens.

From Mail Online, writing about the event on the 10th anniversary:

Last night the group of 30 electricians, stage hands and technicians pushed on with calibrating the 88 bulbs that will be projected upwards from Ground Zero in memory of those killed in the attacks. It is one of a host of events in memory of the 2,753 who died on the site of the Twin Towers in 2001.

The lights will cap off a day of somber remembrance, which included a moment of silence at the White House and the Pentagon as well as friends and family members at the 9/11 memorial reading the names of those killed. Yesterday, construction also began of a national memorial in Shanksville, Penn. in memory of those who lost their lives on United Flight 93, according to NBC.

On a clear night, the beams can be seen from more than 60 miles away.

Here’s a live stream from NBC News:

