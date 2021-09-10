September 11 20th anniversary: 9 incredible stories of people who survived

- Today marks 20 years since a series of coordinated terrorist attacks took place on September 11, 2001.
- A total of 2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington, DC, and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
- Those who survived had their lives transformed by the attacks. Here are some of their stories.
Guzman-McMillan, now 50-years-0ld, was the lone survivor among her colleagues and was miraculously rescued after spending 27 hours trapped under the rubble.
Praimnath was pinned underneath some debris behind a wall that had stood firm, and Clark, who is 74-years-old, was able to hook his arms around Praimnath and lift him over.
He began crawling and digging upwards, out of the rubble, and eventually got to safety.
In footage shared by National Geographic from September 11, 2001, Canavan describes his escape with remarkable calmness.
While Jonas and the unit were on their way down the stairs, they spotted Josephine Harris — a 59-year-old bookkeeper who had fallen and was unable to continue her descent — and stopped to help get her to safety.
Shortly after, the North Tower collapsed around them, but Harris and the men were not crushed.
“You cannot say that something that happened to you is a miracle,” Jonas told The New York Times. “But we had the courage to do what we did, and you can say that if she was not there for us to save her, we probably would not have made it.”
She was burned over 80 percent of her body and spent almost two months in a medically induced coma. Manning made a recovery that surprised doctors.
In 2013, then-President Barack Obama cited Manning as an example of American people who “bounce back.”
In July 2016, she gave a widely-acclaimed speech at the Democratic National Convention.
He was left with severe burns over 60 percent of his body and was the lone survivor in the E ring at the crash site, Birdwell told KWTX.
Birdwell was awarded a Purple Heart in 2004 and spent the 13 years after that running a non-profit organization to support critical burn survivors.
In a June 2010 special election, Birdwell was elected to the Texas State Senate. He has been re-elected three times since.
She returned to the Pentagon two days later to assist in removing victims’ remains and, during this effort, got her ankle trapped and crushed beneath a concrete barrier.
After several reconstructive surgeries, her leg was eventually amputated in 2014.
In 2016, Rudder competed in the international Invictus Games for wounded and injured servicemen and women. The 9/11 survivor won six medals.
Shortly after he arrived, the South Tower collapsed, and Jimeno was trapped under 30 feet (9.14m) of debris. He was one of two officers to be pulled out of the rubble alive but spent weeks in the ICU undergoing 13 surgeries.
McLoughlin survived being buried underground for 22 hours. After being placed in a medically induced coma for six weeks, he returned to Ground Zero four months later to witness the removal of “the final column” at Ground Zero.
