Sept. NY Tech Meetup: A Big Night

NY Tech Meetup organiser (and Meetup CEO) Scott Heiferman predicted a “nutty” evening in advance of last night’s meeting. Not sure about nutty, but with nine companies presenting to 450 attendees, it was a big night. We were one of the nine, and we’re grateful for the kind reception. After the jump, notes and photos.



The Meetup crowd at Cooper Union

I’minlikewithyou’s Charles Forman explains flirting talks Flash

SAI editor-in-chief Henry Blodget and Gawker Media founder Nick Denton engage in a meeting of the mindsDesignMyRoom.com: Design a virtual room with different wall paints, floor surfaces, window treatments, furniture, etc. Very good-looking Web app and seems easy enough to use. Soon: upload a photo of your actual room instead of using prefab designs.

Collectors Quest: Community/blog/social networking Web site for collectors.

Animoto: Flash slideshow maker. Animates your photos with music and transition effects. A classic “feature set” company — hard to see it as a standalone business, but would make sense alongside a big media player’s stable of offerings.



Silicon Alley Insider: Digital business news, analysis, and community…live from New York. Please continue to share submissions, comments, Twitter feeds, and other suggestions.



jkn.com: Annotate any Web page and share the modified version with your friends. Interesting idea — and one we’ve seen during the last bubble — but seemed a bit clumsy to use.



Hakia: The “semantic” search company showed off a new toolbar that lets you highlight text in your Web browser and save it to your hard drive. A confusing demo: Unless we’re missing something, this is apparently for people who are too lazy to copy and paste into a text file.



Gawker Media: Showed off tweaks to their (Gawker, Valleywag, Deadspin, etc.) commenting system that lets you add richer content to comments (photos, etc.), “friend” fellow commenters, and set up a mini-feed of their comments (à la Facebook) displayed on each blog’s homepage. Launching on Friday.



Bookswim: “Netflix-style” book rentals. These guys showed up with a PowerPoint presentation and no demo, which won them no love from the audience. Book shipping costs vs. DVDs will likely make it a challenging business model.



I’minlikewithyou: Charles Forman brings an attractive friend to help him show off his attractive Web site and gets a mixed reaction: Some appreciate the slick design, other can’t figure out what a flirting Web site is, or why you’d bring an attractive friend to help you show it off. Coming soon: gossip news, casual gaming platform, and more stuff to do when you’re bored at work. (Sneak peak at their forthcoming redesign.)

GroundReport.tv streamed the presentation live and will rebroadcast several times today; Allen Stern has video plus more detailed writeups of presentations at CenterNetworks.

