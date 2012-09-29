GALLUP: For The Third Straight Day, Obama Has A Huge Lead Over Mitt Romney

Photo: Getty

For the third straight day, President Barack Obama held onto a big 6-point advantage over Mitt Romney in the Gallup daily tracking poll. On Wednesday, Obama jumped to the 6-point lead he holds now in the Gallup poll after holding a 3-point lead on Tuesday.



Obama’s approval rating also stayed at 50 per cent, the “safe” threshold for an incumbent’s re-election. His disapproval rating, though, jumped a point to 45 per cent.

In the Rasmussen daily tracking poll, meanwhile, Obama leads Romney 47-46. When “leaners” are included in the tracking poll, the race is tied 48-48.

Not sure what all the numbers mean? Watch the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.