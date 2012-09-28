GALLUP: Obama Maintains His Huge Lead Over Mitt Romney

Photo: AP

The Gallup daily tracking poll held today, as President Barack Obama leads Mitt Romney 50 per cent to 44 per cent. On Wednesday, Obama jumped to the 6-point lead he holds now in the Gallup poll after holding a 3-point lead on Tuesday.



Obama’s approval rating fell a point to 50 per cent, the “safe” threshold for re-election.

In the Rasmussen daily tracking poll, meanwhile, Obama and Romney are tied at 46-46. When “leaners” are included in the tracking poll, the race is tied 48-48.

