GALLUP: Obama Is Blowing The Race Open And Now Has A 6-Point Lead Over Mitt Romney

The Gallup daily tracking poll today gives President Barack Obama a 6-point lead over Mitt Romney, up from 3 points on Tuesday. The president leads his Republican challenger, 50 per cent to 44 per cent. Obama saw a 2-point upswing from Tuesday, while Romney’s support fell a point.



This is Obama’s biggest lead in the Gallup tracking poll since a bounce from the Democratic National Convention gave him a 50-43 lead over Romney in polling through Sept. 11.

Combined with a bevy of swing-state polling over the past couple days, the national poll is another indication that Obama is starting to put some distance between himself and Romney as the campaign enters its final few weeks.

Obama’s approval rating also ticked up to 51 per cent, up a point from a day ago and above the 50-per cent threshold that’s considered “safe” for an incumbent’s re-election.

