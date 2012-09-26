GALLUP: Obama Jumps To A 3-Point Lead Over Mitt Romney

AP



President Obama pulled ahead to a 3-point lead over Mitt Romney in the latest Gallup daily tracking poll and now leads 48 per cent to 45 per cent. Romney actually dropped a point from Monday’s poll, boosting Obama’s lead from 2 points to 3 points.

Meanwhile, Obama’s approval rating dropped down to an even 50 per cent, which is still at the “safe” level for re-election.

The lead mirrors Obama’s 3-point advantage on Sept. 16, when he was in the midst of a convention-bounce fade.

