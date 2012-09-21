GALLUP TIED: OBAMA 47, ROMNEY 47

Photo: Getty

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney has pulled into a tie with President Barack Obama in the latest Gallup daily tracking poll.It’s the best position for Romney in the poll since Aug. 27, when he led Obama by a point heading into the Republican National Convention. On Wednesday, he trailed Obama by a point.



Also significant: Obama’s approval rating dropped to 46 per cent, well below the “safe” 50 per cent level for re-election. His disapproval rating is back up to 48 per cent.

The other national tracking poll, Rasmussen, has Obama up by 2 today: 47 per cent to 45 per cent. Reuters/Ipsos — which recently began its own tracking poll — had Obama up 5 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Democratic enthusiasm is up

