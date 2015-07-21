US

Watch what happens after FIFA's Sepp Blatter has a wad of cash thrown at him

Emma Fierberg, Reuters

Comedian Simon Brodkin interrupted a FIFA news conference to throw a stack of fake money at FIFA’s Sepp Blatter. Before throwing the cash, Simon says, “Sepp, this is for North Korea 2026. Thank you very much.” A frazzled Blatter leaves the conference to allow a cleaning crew to collect the money. 

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Reuters.

