Watch what happens after FIFA's Sepp Blatter has a wad of cash thrown at him

Comedian Simon Brodkin interrupted a FIFA news conference to throw a stack of fake money at FIFA’s Sepp Blatter. Before throwing the cash, Simon says, “Sepp, this is for North Korea 2026. Thank you very much.” A frazzled Blatter leaves the conference to allow a cleaning crew to collect the money.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Reuters.

