FIFA Chief Says Qatar Could Share 2022 World Cup

FIFA President Sepp Blatter told L’Equipe that Qatar could share some of the 2022 World Cup games with nearby countries if it wanted to.Since the country only covers about 4,400 sq. miles, they might feel the need to spread out a little bit.



Blatter said that in Australia’s proposal the country had offered to let New Zealand host some games and that Qatar could do the same.

South Korea had also offered to share some of the World Cup games with North Korea in its bid.

