Sepp Blatter suffered a 'medical incident' and is undergoing health checks

FIFA president Sepp Blatter suffered a “medical incident” earlier this week, according to Switzerland’s Radio 1 (via Bloomberg).

It’s unclear what, exactly, happened, but he is resting at home and isn’t in the hospital.

A spokesperson told Bloomberg, “As you can imagine he has been under a lot of stress.” Reuters Sports reporter Simon Evans says a spokesperson said it was stress-related:

Blatter spokesman tells me his condition is “stress” related

— Simon Evans (@sgevans) November 6, 2015

The 79-year-old is currently undergoing medical checks at home. Evans reports that he’s expected to recover.

Blatter is in the midst of a 90-day suspension following FIFA’s corruption charges. He was reelected as president in May, but announced he would resign shortly after. The next vote for president is expected in February.

