Sepios is a highly manoeuvrable robot that can swim underwater. Its undulating fins mimic that of a cuttlefish, allowing the robot to blend into its underwater environment. The robot was created by students at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology.

Story and editing by Carl Mueller

