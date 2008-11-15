Separated At Birth? Neel Kashkari And Patriotic Muppet Sam The Eagle

We’re still contemplating who has the, um, distinctive facial features to play Dick Fuld in the inevitable movie about the 2008 financial meltdown. But we may have already figured out who could portray Neel Kashkari, particularly if the movie is The Muppets Take The Market*, or something—the name needs work. Financial blog LOLFed posted this picture of bailout steward Neel Kashkari and the Muppets’ patriotic, pro-capitalist character Sam the Eagle.



Separated at birth? You decide. But the resemblance, and there is at least a slight one, should make conservatives still wary about that $700 billion feel a little more comfortable, particularly if said conservative is Stephen Colbert.

*Jason Segel, we’ve just given you the subject of your Muppet movie. You can thank us in your Oscar acceptance speech.

