Richard Branson Wants To Create A Separate Cabin For Kids On Planes

Flying with kids is a daunting undertaking that’s generally feared by both parents and passengers.

Some people want to ban kids from flights altogether, while others have come up with more creative solutions to this problem.

Richard Branson, who is the founder of Virgin Group, recently told Conde Nast Traveller that he is considering adding a “kid’s class” onboard Virgin planes.

“I would love to introduce kid’s class,” Branson said. “It would be a separate cabin for kids with nannies to look after them.”

In theory this kid’s class could be fun for the kids, who could be as rowdy as they want, and for the adults, who could enjoy the flight in peace. There’s only one big problem: safety.

“We’ve had an issue with the Civil Aviation Authority,” Branson said. “They worry in an emergency kids would be running in one direction and their parents would be running in the other. So we haven’t got it through yet.”

