Waffle pizza is a delicious new take on the classic dish

At age 22, James Kim has figured out how to combine two of peoples’ favourite foods into one delicious dish: waffle pizza.
Seoul Waffle Pizza, which Kim recently opened in L.A.’s Koreatown, is the new go-to for an Instagram pic of the latest viral food hybrid.
Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.