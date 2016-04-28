Waffle pizza is a delicious new take on the classic dish

At age 22, James Kim has figured out how to combine two of peoples’ favourite foods into one delicious dish: waffle pizza.

Seoul Waffle Pizza, which Kim recently opened in L.A.’s Koreatown, is the new go-to for an Instagram pic of the latest viral food hybrid.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

