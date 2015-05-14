The 'Seoul Skygarden' will turn an abandoned highway overpass into South Korea's version of NYC's High Line

MVRDV More than 254 species of plants will populate the Seoul Skygarden.

Seoul, South Korea is about to get its own version of New York City’s extremely popular High Line public park.

It’s called the “Seoul Skygarden,” and instead of a disused rail track, it will recycle an abandoned elevated highway.

“Skygarden” is an appropriate name for the new park. The plan is to incorporate about 254 different species of trees, shrubs and flowers along the half-mile, 55-foot high former highway overpass. The flora will be arranged in order according to the Korean alphabet, with the plan for the park to serve as an “urban nursery,” growing trees and other plants for the surrounding neighbourhoods.

MVRDV The Skygarden will have no shortage of amenities and things to do, including tea cafés, flower shops, street markets, libraries, and greenhouses.

It will also be jam-packed with tea cafés, flower shops, street markets, libraries, and greenhouses, according to a press release by the project’s architects, Dutch firm MVRDV.

The Seoul Station Overpass was first built in the 1970s to provide a connection to the a local point of trade, Namdaemun market. However, city inspectors deemed the elevated highway unsafe for vehicular traffic in 2006.

It was intended to be demolished before residents and local experts, after realising the projected economic benefits are nearly double what the park would cost to build and maintain, convinced the city to hold a design contest.

This is all similar to the High Line, where organised community groups created a nonprofit and lobbied for its construction, which then resulted in dramatically increased real estate prices.

MVRDV The park will be used as an ‘urban nursery’ for the surrounding neighbourhoods.

MVRDV A rendering of the entire project, with entry and exit points.

MVRDV Another view of the project, with Seoul Central Station in the background.

