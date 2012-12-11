The Answers To Every Question You've Ever Had About SEO

At our recent IGNITION conference in New York, SEO experts Define Media Group shared a presentation that explains key SEO concepts.



From social’s effect on search to keeping up with algorithm changes like Panda and Penguin (hint: don’t even try), their presentation makes sense of a topic that is intimidating to non-experts, but that you can’t afford to ignore. If you think SEO is like voodoo, you’ll find this presentation helpful.

