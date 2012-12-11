The Answers To Every Question You've Ever Had About SEO

At our recent IGNITION conference in New York, SEO experts Define Media Group shared a presentation that explains key SEO concepts.

From social’s effect on search to keeping up with algorithm changes like Panda and Penguin (hint: don’t even try), their presentation makes sense of a topic that is intimidating to non-experts, but that you can’t afford to ignore. If you think SEO is like voodoo, you’ll find this presentation helpful.

First, given the growth of social, is search still important?

Yes! Search and email are still the most popular online activities.

OK, but is search still growing?

You bet. Google handles 3+ billion searches every day.

What are your competitors spending on search?

On average, 21 per cent of ALL ad spend goes to search. And that number is only growing.

Is SEO Voodoo?

No. And there are no shortcuts.

Right, but what about the algorithm?

You WILL go insane trying to reverse engineer Google's algorithm -- don't even try.

Do I need to worry about Panda and Penguin?

Yes, be aware of these two algorithmic shifts.

How can data help my SEO?

Do users click on paid or organic listings?

Overwhelmingly organic: It wins 82 per cent of the time.

How does ranking affect click-through?

It's all about being in the top 10 search results.

How does social affect SEO?

Does organic search work in generating conversions?

Yes, better than any other source

Should I optimise for local search?

If you are a local business, it's critical.

Guess what the second largest search engine is?

YouTube!

What's important for publishers to know about SEO?

Pay attention to AuthorRank and markup.

What about for e-commerce companies or vendors?

