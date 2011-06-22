SEO blogging tips for business

Businesses, especially small businesses and small business owners, often find it difficult to keep blogging over the kind of timeline necessary for a good blog to start driving decent traffic to a site. Often, the problem centres around finding the best topics to write about and then presenting that content in the best way.



Many businesses bloggers know that their content needs to be relevant, engaging and generally conversation worthy. Accordingly, I thought I would list a few tips that tricks that I use on a regular basis to help keep me in a continual supply of high-quality SEO enhanced blog content.

1. Back to basics

Most bloggers continually look for new and exciting topics to write about. This is important, but often you can miss out on “low hanging fruit” (topics that are easy to write about).

Did you know that there are 151 000 000 (that’s a hundred and 50 one million) global monthly searches for the phrase “What is a blog“? That’s a staggering number, right? It makes sense then that anyone writing a blog about blogging should cover their bases and ensure that over time they build up a body of content that caters for absolute beginners – in other words, they should be answering the question “What is a blog“.

Why continually go after obscure or difficult subject matter when, from an SEO perspective, talking about introductory topics like “what is blogging“, “how to blog“, and “about blogging” drive millions of searches each month in that niche.

Continually strive to provide unique and original information, but not at the expense of your SEO bread and butter subject matter.

2. Do two minutes of SEO keyword research before putting pen to paper

Look at the yellow primary marketing message at the top right of the page on Site prebuilder. Note that the header reads “The online business specialist“. It could just as easily read “The Internet business specialist“, right? Wrong.

A SEO keyword analysis and comparison (using the Google keywords tool) of the phrases “internet business” and “online business” indicate that “online business” has over twice the amount of traffic at roughly the same competition as “internet business“.

In the same way, doing a bit of keyword research before writing an article can really help you to pick the best SEO keywords and key-phrases before you write. Over time you will accrue the benefits of being more competitive on high traffic keywords and phrases.

3. SEO keyword penetration

Writing a single blog post on a given topic and hoping that the page magically finds its way to the top of the SERPs (Search Engine Results Pages) is not the way to go. Write multiple articles on a given topic, using the same keywords. Link to and refer to similar articles in order to build up authority and visibility for the different pages.

I’m not suggesting you write 20 articles that are the same, except for a bit of paraphrasing. I’m saying, use your imagination to approach the same topic from different perspectives. Focus on different aspects of a given topic. Give counter arguments. Allow some time to pass before posting on the same topic.

By building up a decent body of content on important topics you are bound to increase your competitiveness and SEO profile for the keywords used.

4. Images and SEO

I know it can often be a bit laborious ensuring that all blog images have good alt and title tags, but it is really important. I tend to try and give a one line summary of the content of the blog post in my image alt and title.

You never know when Google will return an image shown on your site. Search traffic can come via Google image searches too.

5. SEO and subject matter

Arguably the most important thing you can do to increase your site’s SEO is to make the content you write as interesting and engaging as possible. Do this by understanding who your target audience is and making the content as relevant as possible to them.

Good content gets referenced – back links mean higher visibility, authority and PageRank. High quality blog content helps to build a following. All of which leads to greater traffic volumes and the chance to convert more visitors into more revenue.

