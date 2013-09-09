Eurozone Investor Sentiment Explodes

There’s been a massive upward swing in Eurozone investors sentiment.

The Sentix index just went positive for the first time in over 2 years, handily beating expectations.

The composite (overall) index for Euroland rises in September by 11.3 to now +6.5 points. This is the second-strongest rise of the indicator since its inception in 2003. The index also manages to reach positive territory for the first time since July 2011. Both the assessment of the current situation as well as the 6-month expectations improve strongly. For Germany, the composite index jumps upward, too. It now reaches its highest reading since April 2011 and signals a clearly strengthening economy. The other countries and regions prove stable in September. For the emerging markets regions there is a tendency for improvement, again. The index for the global aggregate rises to its highest value since March of this year.