Eurozone Investor Confidence Beats Expectations

European investors reported a minor confidence boost in November, beating expectations. The Sentix investor confidence index rose to -11.9.
Any negative figure suggests that investors are pessimistic on net, while I positive figure would show bullishness.
Though the figure is still pretty bad, analysts were expecting an increase, up to -13.5. It’s the third month in negative territory for the index.
