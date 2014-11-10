Eurozone Investor Confidence Beats Expectations

European investors reported a minor confidence boost in November, beating expectations. The Sentix investor confidence index rose to -11.9.

Any negative figure suggests that investors are pessimistic on net, while I positive figure would show bullishness.

Though the figure is still pretty bad, analysts were expecting an increase, up to -13.5. It’s the third month in negative territory for the index.

