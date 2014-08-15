SENTENCED: $20 Million Cheque Fraud Lands 65-Year-Old South Australian In Prison

South Australian Grahame Bell, 65, has been sentenced to almost four years in prison for forging a bank refund cheque, transforming a measly $20 into $20 million.

Bell doctored the amount on a $20 cheque he received from NAB in April 2012, after deliberately overpaying an account he set up using the fictitious identity “William Turner”, News Corp reported.

Bell returned the altered cheque to the bank with a letter explaining the money was for major electrical works in a mining project.

The money was cleared into the account but was eventually picked up by a bank staff member and the payment reversed.

Bell pleaded guilty to dishonestly dealing with a document and was sentenced to three years and six months jail with a non-parole period of two years.

More here.

