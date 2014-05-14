27 Sentence Diagrams Of Famous Action Film Catchphrases

Christina Sterbenz

Ever wondered what makes action movies — often cheesy and grandiose — timeless favourites?

Aside from the weapons and explosions, dialogue probably plays a larger role than most think. And like books, word order, vocabulary, and grammatical construction give these lines their power.

Pop Chart Lab created a poster of famous lines from the most well-known action movies ever. Depending on the part of speech and function within the sentence, each word sits on a separate line in a different colour.

For example, consider “The Godfather.”

First lines The GodfatherPop Chart Lab

“I,” is the subject of the sentence, as shown by grey text. The first line in a sentence diagram always represents the subject.

Next comes the verb, “will make.” Pink signifies the helping verb “will” while olive green shows the main verb, “make.”Because “will make” is an action verb, the diagram separates the verb and the direct object with a straight line. A slanted line (like in “Planet of the Apes”) would show a linking verb and its subsequent predicate adjective or nominative.

Adjectives, articles, and other modifiers appear on slanted vertical lines below the words they modify.

A more grammatical version of Don Corleone’s words would include an implied “that” — “I’ll make him an offer [that] he can’t refuse.” The word “that” often begins subordinate clauses, as shown by the dotted line connecting the two diagrams.

Below, read 26 other catchphrases from some of the greatest action films of all time.

From “Independence Day“:

Movie diagrams

Pop Chart Lab

From “Planet of the Apes“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Robocop“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Predator“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “The Terminator“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “The Princess Bride“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Action Jackson“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Dirty Harry“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “They Live“:

Movie diagrams

Pop Chart Lab

From “Scarface“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Apocalypse Now“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Demolition Man“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Commando“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Point Break“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Hard To Kill“:

Movie diagrams

Pop Chart Lab

From “Rocky IV“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “The Outlaw Josey Wales“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Jaws“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Sudden Impact“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Cobra“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Once Upon A Time In Mexico“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Total Recall“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Passenger 57“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Commando“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Air Force One“:

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

From “Casino Royale” (and all the others):

Movie diagramsPop Chart Lab

You can purchase the full, 18 x 24 poster (shown below) for $US23 here.

Movie diagrams posterPop Chart Lab

