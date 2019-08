Sensorwake is an alarm clock that can wake you up by releasing an array of highly concentrated smells.

It was named one of the top 15 “inventions that can change the world” at Google’s Science Fair in 2014, and is designed by French teenager Guillaume Rolland.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Special thanks to Lindsay Dodgson.

