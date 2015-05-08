The trailer for the Wachowskis' mind-bending new Netflix series 'Sense8' has a lot of 'Matrix' in it

The Wachowskis made their names with their massively popular “Matrix” trilogy but their last two theatrical efforts — “Cloud Atlas” and “Jupiter Ascending” — were box office disappointments.

Now they’re taking their talents to Netflix with their new high-concept science fiction series “Sense 8,” which premieres on June 5.

One more thing… at the 1:04 mark in the trailer there’s a super-cool shot of a guy sliding on his knees while shooting guns. Look on the right side of the screen and you can see a camera following him.

Of course our first reaction was “this has to be a mistake.” However, we’ll give the Wachowskis the benefit of the doubt and assume that this is intentional and will make sense within the context of the show.

