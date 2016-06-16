The sleep tracking device that raised investment from Dick Costolo is now available to buy in Europe

Hello Hello CEO James Proud.

Sense, the sleep tracker that launched in the US in 2014, is finally arriving for sale in Europe.

The device measures lots of different factors in a room to give users an overall sleep score. It stores data on temperature, noise, humidity, light, movement, and air quality. Sense then puts that data together to examine a user’s total sleep quality and suggest improvements.

Hello, the company that makes the Sleep trackers, recently raised $30 million (£21 million) from investors including a fund owned by the government of Singapore. Overall, including its Kickstarter proceeds, Hello has raised over $40 million.

Hello The Hello Sense sleep tracker with an iPhone. The app is also available for Android.

Another investor in the recent raise is former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo. This isn’t the first time that Costolo has invested in a startup, though. Back in April he invested in notification platform Projector as part of its $4.5 million (£3.1 million) round.

The Sense sleep tracker can be ordered through Hello’s website.

