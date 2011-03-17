Sense On Cents Will Return

I should have informed you that for a variety of reasons Sense on Cents will not have regular commentary again until March 24th.



The world remains filled with risks, many of them new and unsettling. From Japan to Bahrain to Libya to Europe and throughout the United States, our global economy has a host of issues. The most serious concerns clearly centre on Japan. Let us all continue to hold all those directly and indirectly impacted by ongoing developments in Japan in our prayers.

I look forward to reconnecting with those who enjoy reading my work as much as I enjoy writing it.

See you in a week.

Larry Doyle

