A few years back when I had just launched Sense on Cents, I would host formal weekly exchanges with readers. This forum, entitled Sense on Cents Central Station, allowed readers an opportunity to ask questions, make comments, or shout from the mountaintop (how many currently feel like saying, “I’m pissed and I’m not going to take it anymore!!” More than a few I’ll bet.). Are there specific financial or economic topics you would like me to address now? Ask away.



Given all that is going on in our world and in each and every large city and small community within our own country, I firmly believe people want a voice and to know that somebody is listening. You have it right here. What is on your mind? Speak out. Inquire. Do not be bashful. Are there questions you have as you navigate your own personal economic landscape that I might be able to address? Collectively we can help each other.

As a disclaimer, I am not a financial planner.

Sticking with the theme of this thread, “All aboard….”

LD

