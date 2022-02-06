Sens. Joe Manchin and Lisa Murkowski crossed party lines and endorsed each other during a joint interview

- Sens. Joe Manchin and Lisa Murkowski sat for a rare joint interview on Sunday.
- The Democratic and Republican senators appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
- Manchin endorsed Murkowski, calling her a “dear friend” and she said she’d do the same if he runs again.
In a rare show of bipartisanship, Sens. Joe Manchin and Lisa Murkowski appeared in a joint TV interview on Sunday and exchanged endorsements.
Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, and Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union,” during which Manchin endorsed her and called her a “dear friend.”
“It’s hypocritical to work with a person day-in and day-out and then when they’re in cycle you’re supposed to be against them because they have an R or a D by their name,” Manchin said. “If these are good people I’ve worked with, we’ve accomplished a lot, why in the world wouldn’t I want to continue to work with them?”
—State of the Union (@CNNSotu) February 6, 2022
Murkowski, who is facing Trump-endorsed primary challenger Kelly Tshibaka this year, also said she would endorse Manchin if he runs for re-election in 2024.
