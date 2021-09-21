Sens. Cruz and Blumenthal to hold subcommittee hearing on ‘toxic conservatorships’ ahead of Britney Spears hearing

#FreeBritney activists protest at Los Angeles Grand Park during a conservatorship hearing for Britney Spears on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Ted Cruz are planning to hold a hearing on “toxic conservatorships.”

The hearing is set for Sep. 28, a day before Britney Spears’ hearing in Los Angeles.

Sens. Ted Cruz and Richard Blumenthal announced on Tuesday that they plan to hold a subcommittee hearing on ‘toxic conservatorships,’ inspired by Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

Blumenthal tweeted that the hearing would be held in the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Subcommittee of the Constitution, on September 28, a day before the next high-stakes Britney Spears hearing, which is set to focus on her father Jamie Spears’ remaining timeline as a conservator.

“Britney Spears is one of hundreds of thousands of Americans in conservatorships that too often restrict their basic human rights,” Sen. Blumenthal wrote. “That’s why Sen. Ted Cruz & I are holding a hearing on September 28th on toxic conservatorships & the need for reforms.”