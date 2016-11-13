I spent a crazy Friday night at Señor Frog's in Times Square in New York City, where it's spring break all year round

Sarah Jacobs By the end of the night, everyone is wearing a balloon hat at Señor Frog’s.

I went to Señor Frog’s New York expecting the worst.

Being anywhere in Times Square on a Friday night is not usually my idea of fun, let alone a loud, rowdy club that’s known for its wild dance parties and fruity drinks.

The chain restaurant launched in Mexico in 1969 and has since opened locations in Miami, Aruba, Puerto Rico, and more tropical locations, catering to the “spring break” crowds who visit solely to drink in their bathing suits for five days straight. Sugary margaritas are poured into giant, neon plastic cups, and food is served on skateboards.

But to the surprise of many, Pete Wells, the usually tough New York Times restaurant critic who once said Le Cirque’s beef carpaccio “tasted of refrigeration and surrender”, recently wrote a thoroughly positive review of the party spot that opened in Times Square in the summer of 2015.

“I had more fun at Señor Frog’s than at almost any other restaurant that has opened in the last few years,” Wells wrote.

I had to check it out for myself. And after a surprisingly fun Friday night, I have to say I highly suggest Señor Frog’s New York if you want to forget you’re in New York, or, if you want to forget who you are altogether.

On this particular Friday, there was a cover to get into the building: about $7 for the ladies, and a whopping $20 for the guys. Sarah Jacobs The drink prices range from $14 to $82 for huge drinks that come with refills. Sarah Jacobs The 'Froggy Rita' is a house favourite, made with Señor Frog's house tequila, triple sec, sweet and sour mix, and a choice of fruit flavours. Sarah Jacobs There was a slew of birthday parties happening all around me -- this woman was celebrating her 21st. Sarah Jacobs These two were here for their buddy's 22nd birthday. Sarah Jacobs Slices of cake with flaming candles were brought out by staff, who danced and sang for the lucky birthday star. Sarah Jacobs Most tables and booths were large, perfect for bringing your big group of friends with you to get down. This table had ordered two mixed appetizer platters. Sarah Jacobs The dance floor, located in the center of the restaurant, was packed from when I arrived around 11 p.m. until I left at 1 a.m. The DJ played a variety of dance music, from Drake's 'Hotline Bling' to other club jams. Sarah Jacobs Everyone got their own custom balloon hat. Sarah Jacobs Before his gig at Señor Frog's, balloon artist Mike Allocco had worked for four years at children's birthday parties. He agreed that this was way more entertaining. Sarah Jacobs The staff at Señor Frog's deserve a gold star for giving it their all on stage -- not only are they expected to take care of the orders of everyone in the restaurant, they're also performing their hearts out in front of the entire building. Sarah Jacobs They even somehow managed to teach a drunk, rowdy crowd a choreographed dance. That's not an easy task. Sarah Jacobs Around midnight, confetti started to fly everywhere, and everyone was out of their seats. Sarah Jacobs But that was hardly the end of the night. More kamikaze shots were ordered. Sarah Jacobs And, of course, desserts. Sarah Jacobs Platters of food were still coming out of the kitchen, too. This server's shirt reads, 'The more I drink, the better you look.' Sarah Jacobs The performance continued on stage. The staff was fantastic at keeping the energy up and the party going. Sarah Jacobs Soon, everyone was lining up in a conga line to receive a shot of juice. Sarah Jacobs People were posing for photos left and right. Sarah Jacobs And lots of selfies were snapped. Sarah Jacobs At the end of the night, I was ready to head home -- but the rest of Señor Frog's was still going at it. Although coats were needed outside, inside, the faux-spring break madness raged on. Sarah Jacobs

