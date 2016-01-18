Here's what $55,000 headphones sound like

When rating anything, it’s difficult to say that anything is the absolute “best” as everything is subjective. However, it’s undeniable that Sennheiser ‘s latest Orpheus headphones are the pinnacle of headphones. We tried them at this year’s Consumer Electronic Show, and the quality was astounding. But, that quality and luxury comes at an incredibly hefty price tag: $55,000.

Produced by Corey Protin and Antonio Villas-Boas



Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.