And Now Japan Is Lashing Out Against China Over This Disputed Gas Field

Hot hot hot. The tensions between Japan and China continue to heat up over currency, the detainment of fishing boat captains, and this disputed gas field.



According to Platts, Japan’s government has promised to “respond appropriately” after confirming that China is active in the disputed gas fields near the Senkaku Islands.

This has been buzzed about for a while, though previously Japan hadn’t confirmed that China was pursuing natural gas in these fields. They only suspected.

Here’s a map of the islands, via Wikipedia (the islands are in the red box in the middle).

Photo: Wikipedia

