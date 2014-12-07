20 Incredible Seniors Who Prove That Age Is Just A Number

REUTERS/Eloy Alonso Septuagenarian Isobel Varley poses during ‘II Expotatoo’ tattoo fair in Gijon, northern Spain, May, 2009. Varley, who was born in 1937, is the most senior tattooed woman in the world according to the Guinness World Records.

Mark Twain is quoted as saying, “Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.”

And while some of us fret about getting older, others focus on staying active, healthy, and sharp.

Reuters recently compiled an amazing collection of photographs of seniors who remind us that age is “just a number.”

From tennis players to mountain climbers, priests to fashion models, these seniors are young at heart.

(Given ages correspond to the age of the subject when the photograph was taken, unless otherwise mentioned)

Inge Natoli, 90, (R) practices synchronised swimming with Barbara Miller, 77, (L) in Sun City, Arizona, January, 2013. Sun City was built in 1959 by entrepreneur Del Webb as America's first active retirement community. Residents keep socialize at over 120 clubs with activities such as square dancing, ceramics, roller skating, computers, cheerleading, racquetball and yoga. Octavio Orduno, 103 at the time of this photograph, goes for his daily cycle ride in Long Beach, California. Orduno has been riding for 96 years. Dorothy De Low, 99, from Australia, participates in table tennis practice at the World Masters Games at Sydney Olympic Park October, 2009. Grand Master Jhoon Rhee celebrates his 80th birthday by demonstrating his flexibility for the U.S. Congressional Taekwondo Club in the House Cannon Office Building Caucus Room on Capitol Hill, September, 2010. Artin Elmayan throws a tennis ball in the locker room before playing tennis at the River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires September, 2012. Elmayan, who emigrated to Argentina from Europe when it was on the verge of war in 1938 at the age of 21, said he took up tennis as a hobby and has never looked back. Now, at 95, he is the world's oldest-ranked player. Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May, 2012. At 93, Porchon-Lynch was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records. Min Bahadhur Sherchan, a 76-year-old Nepali, adjusts his hearing aid while talking with the media after arriving in Kathmandu from the Everest region May, 2008. At the time, Sherchan was the oldest person to climb to the top of Mount Everest. Father Jacques Clemens, who celebrated his 105th birthday on July 11, may be the world's oldest living priest who still holds a regular service, the Belgian Catholic Church says. Clemens was born in 1909 and ordained a priest in 1936. Seventy-eight years later, he still holds a regular mass in his parish in the village of Nalinnes, in southern Belgium, in front of 80 faithful. Qian Jinfan, an 84-year-old transsexual who prefers to be addressed as 'Yiling,' holds up a photo taken at the age of 59, in China's Guangdong province. Yiling, who told Reuters during an interview that she always felt she was a woman and experimented with hormone cream, tablets and injections at the age of 60, is believed to be the oldest transsexual to live openly in China. Carmen Dell'Orefice, 81, the world's oldest working model, watches the Chado Ralph Rucci Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week, September, 2012. French cyclist Robert Marchand, 102, rides his bike on his way to cover 26.98 kms in one hour at the indoor Velodrome National in Montigny-les-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, on January 31, 2014. Marchand set a new record in the Masters + 100 category established by the International Cycling Union (UCI). Cuba's oldest Harley-Davidson owner, Jose Julio Puig, 101, leans on a Harley Davidson motorcycle at Varadero beach, 87 miles east of Havana, during Cuba's first Harley Davidson Convention April 14, 2012. Cecilia Villegas, 77, throws a fishing line along the sea of the Pacific coast of Cano Ciego Island near Puntarenas, Costa Rica, in October 2012. Villegas leaves her home in Cano Ciego Island every morning to fish, which is her only means of survival. British Indian marathon runner Fauja Singh, 101, jogs during a practice at a park in Hong Kong, February, 2013. Singh took part in a 10-kilometer race at the Hong Kong Marathon that year, before officially retiring from public races. Chan Berbary, 68, competes in the 65- to 69-year-old division of the 2010 National Masters Weightlifting Championships at the Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center in New York, April 9, 2010. Don Fleming, 82, sits on the bench while taking part in a geriatric hockey tournament in Burnaby, British Columbia, in 2009. Players from the US and Canada gathered to play in the three-day tournament involving those 75 years and older. Darlene Larson, 74, poses for a picture during an open call for models at 'The Wilhelmina Models 40+ Model Search' in New York, March, 2011. The winner of the contest, which is only open to women above the age of 40, won a professional makeover and a modelling contract. 71 year-old Swiss runner Werner Schweizer poses with Mont-Blanc in the background as he trained ahead of the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) at Les Flegeres in Chamonix in August, 2010. The race was due to circle around the highest peak in Europe passing from France into Italy and Switzerland, but was cancelled a few hours after the start due to difficult weather conditions. Fumie Takino, a 78-year-old cheerleader, practices with other members of a seniors' cheerleading group called 'Japan Pom Pom' in Tokyo on March 24, 2010. At the time, Japan had little to celebrate with its economic recovery still fragile, so some cheerleaders hit the streets and stages to pep up the mood, including one pom-pom squad whose average age was 66. According to Aymara Indian Carmelo Flores' identification card, he was born in 1890 and celebrated his 123rd birthday in 2013, making him the world's oldest man. Flores, who used to work as a farmer, lived next to Bolivia's highest mountain, the Illampu, for his entire life. He ate what could hunt, likes snake, lizard and fox, only drank mountain spring water, chewed coca leaves, avoided sugar, and said that he had never been seriously ill. He died in June 2014. Meet some more interesting people... Check out 12 unforgettable 'Humans Of New York'»

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.