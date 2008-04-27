Senior Yahoos To Jerry: Please, Please, Please Get This Over With

Senior Yahoos “dread” the prospect of Microsoft (MSFT) withdrawing its bid, Kara Swisher says, fearing the dull thud as Yahoo’s stock crashes to $20. Specifically, Kara says, having chatted with her Yahoo (YHOO) sources,



Senior employees want it over with, don’t want aol and dread no deal (stock collapse)

We’ve heard the same, and an SAI reader who is a Yahoo says that many Yahoos are sick of the purgatory and are sticking around largely to collect that big severance package:

All I know is that many Yahoos want a decision one way or the other – and soon. There is a lot of talent only staying at Y! right now due to the prospect of ‘Double Trigger’ (the severance package potentially activated post takeover). If it wasn’t for that they would all walk. Tomorrow.

Kara also has the latest on when the bigwigs are getting together to make their decisions:

Sources tell me Yahoo’s board might gather Sunday to consider their options, although plans are still in flux. [Wait–didn’t Yahoo already make its decision? Is this meeting to consider a last-minute cave?]

Microsoft sources indicate that it will decide on its move–fight or flight–by Monday or Tuesday of next week, even though the company set today as a deadline for initiating a proxy fight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.