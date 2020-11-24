An anonymous senior Trump campaign advisor reportedly said Trump 'basically just conceded' after he tweeted that he was 'recommending' the GSA start the Biden-Harris transition

Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images President Trump holds a Make America Great Again campaign rally in Winston-Salem, NCÂ United States on September 8, 2020

An anonymous senior Trump campaign advisor said they think Trump “basically just conceded” after the president tweeted he recommended the start of the Biden-Harris transition, The Washington Post reported.

Emily Murphy, the Trump-appointed head of the General Services Administration, sent a letter earlier Monday to President-elect Joe Biden allowing him to access resources to begin the presidential transition.

“As the Administrator of the US General Services Administration, I have the ability under the Presidential Transition Act of 1963, as amended, to make certain post-election resources and services available to assist in the event of a presidential transition,” Murphy wrote in the letter.

“I take this role seriously and, because of recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results, am transmitting this letter today to make those resources and services available to you,” she wrote.

Though she made the resources available to Biden, she did not acknowledge his victory in the November election, nor did she refer to him as president-elect.

“The actual winner of the presidential election will be determined by the electoral process detailed in the Constitution,” Murphy continued in the letter.

Soon after news outlets began to report on Murphy’s letter, Trump tweeted his thanks to Murphy for “her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country” and suggested her team at the GSA and his administration begin the transition to Biden.

“Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good … fight, and I believe we will prevail!” the president wrote in the tweet. “Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

The senior Trump campaign official told The Post on the condition of anonymity that the president’s tweet was “basically” him conceding the election to Biden.

“He basically just conceded,” the advisor said. “That’s as close to a concession as you will probably get.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. We will update as needed.

The president and his supporters have been challenging election results in a number of states after several media outlets called the race for Biden, citing conspiracy theories related to voter fraud, election fraud, and mail-in voting. Trump’s legal team has yet to provide evidence to back their claims of fraud.

Some of the lawsuits filed to block certifying the election results have been dismissed in federal courts as efforts begin to crumble.

