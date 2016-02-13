A new documentary about senior speed daters proves that in love, age doesn't matter

Senior speed dating is becoming popular across the country. “The Age of Love” follows 30 older adults who signed up for a speed dating event. It asks the question, “does the need for intimacy — and our search for love — change as we age?”

The film is showing at more than 50 locations this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki.

