A Comprehensive List Of Obama's Misbehaving Senior Military Officers

Senior military leaders are supposed to behave in a manner that is morally above reproach. That, unfortunately, is not always the case.

Because of its cult culture and the classification of sensitive information, the military is not the most transparent organisation in the world. So we felt it necessary to compile a list of some of the most memorable recent mistakes made by those entrusted with ensuring America’s national security.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.