Senior Iraq Intel Officer Killed In Suicide Blast

AA policeman patrols alongside the Tigris river in Baghdad. A suicide attack today killed a senior Iraqi intelligence officer outside his home near the main northern city of Mosul, officials said.

Photo: AFP

A suicide attack on Saturday killed a senior Iraqi intelligence officer outside his home near the main northern city of Mosul, officials said.Brigadier General Aouni Ali, the head of Iraq’s main intelligence academy, and two of his guards were killed in the bomb blast at Tal Afar, near Mosul, police and a doctor said.



Copyright (2013) AFP. All rights reserved.

