Senior Iranian Official Confirms Messages With The US Over ISIS

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov Hossein Amir Abdollahian attends a news conference in Moscow, September 10, 2013.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A senior Iranian official has confirmed that his country and the U.S. exchanged messages over the fight against the militant Islamic State group.

Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian also was quoted Saturday by Iranian media as saying Iran warned Washington that Israel’s security will be at risk should the U.S. and its allies seek to topple Syrian President Bashar Assad in the name of fighting the extremist group.

Iran has backed Assad during Syria’s three-year civil war. The U.S. has called for Assad to resign and rules out cooperating with his government in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Abdollahian’s comments were the first time a senior Iranian official confirmed that Iran and the U.S. had discussed fighting the Islamic State group.

Copyright (2014) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.