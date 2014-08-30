Here's What Happens When Senior Citizens Try Oculus Rift For The First Time

Those who have tried Oculus Rift can verify that virtual reality is pretty cool. But as of right now, the technology has yet to really spread in the mainstream. 

The Fine Brothers, known for their comedic YouTube videos, decided to introduce the Oculus Rift to one particular segment of the population: seniors.

With the help of Oculus’ virtual reality headset, The Fine Brothers take the seniors through beautiful views, amusement parks, and creepy haunted rooms — and their responses are priceless.

“I’m not going to electrocute myself am I?”

Old people try on Oculus RiftYouTube/TheFineBros

“A snorkelling mask?”

Old people trying on Oculus RiftYouTube/TheFineBros

“I was wondering when the full size naked woman was going to jump out and hug me.”

Old people try on Oculus RiftYouTube/TheFineBros

“Oh my, walking without using my feet!”

Old people trying on Oculus RiftYouTube/TheFineBros

Some of them were a little frightened at first…

OculusYouTube/TheFineBros

But once they got to experience a roller coaster, many were astonished by the realism.

Old people try Oculus RiftYouTube/TheFineBros

Others weren’t as excited…

“OK, now I’m getting dizzy … ok I’m going to puke here.”

Old people try on Oculus RiftYouTube/TheFineBros

Next they experienced a horror-movie-like scene with creepy sounds and visuals.

Old people trying Oculus RiftYouTube/TheFineBros

“It is very impressive. How do they put this in here?”

Old people try oculus riftYouTube/TheFineBros

“I think it’s bad for kids because they don’t do anything as it is now.”

Old people try oculus riftYouTube/TheFineBros

“I’m impressed with the technology, but somebody else can buy it.” 

Old people try oculus rift

YouTube/TheFineBros

You can watch the full video here:

